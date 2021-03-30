Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
US prosecutors file new charges in sex crimes case against Ghislaine Maxwell
- Maxwell, 59, is now accused of offences between 1994 and 2004 after initially being charged with alleged sex crimes committed between 1994 and 1997
- The daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell denies that she recruited girls for Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced US financier who killed himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial
Topic | Fame and celebrity
