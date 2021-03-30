People dine inside a bubble tent outside a restaurant in New York City. Photo: ZUMA Wire/DPA
Coronavirus: Biden, CDC chief ask Americans to mask up to avert fourth wave
- The president urged governors to reinstate mask mandates and other restrictions that some states have been easing
- The head of the CDC warned that without immediate action the US could follow European countries into another spike in cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
