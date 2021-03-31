SpaceX’s Starship SN11 rocket takes to the skies over Texas on Tuesday. Photo: SpaceX via AFP SpaceX’s Starship SN11 rocket takes to the skies over Texas on Tuesday. Photo: SpaceX via AFP
SpaceX
SpaceX’s fourth test of giant moon rocket ends in another mishap

  • The Starship SN-11 prototype failed to land safely, with cameras showing a burst of orange and pieces of debris crashing near the launch site
  • The incident underscores the challenge facing SpaceX as it seeks to build a spacecraft capable of reaching the moon and Mars

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:33am, 31 Mar, 2021

