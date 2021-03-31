Witness Donald Williams points out Derek Chauvin during the former Minneapolis police officer’s trial for the murder of George Floyd. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
Policeman Derek Chauvin unmoved as crowd begged him to take knee off George Floyd’s neck, court hears
- Teen who took viral video of deadly arrest says the officer gave onlookers a ‘cold’ and ‘heartless stare’
- Floyd’s death sparked protests around the US and the world against racism and police brutality
Topic | George Floyd protests
