G. Gordon Liddy speaks during a rally in support of the US troops in Iraq on April 12, 2003. File photo: AFP
G. Gordon Liddy, mastermind of Watergate burglary, dies at age 90
- Liddy proposed a series of illegal acts to weaken the Democratic Party’s chances of electoral victory by gathering intelligence and catching officials in compromising situations
- For his part in organising a break-in of the Watergate building, Liddy received a 20-year jail sentence, which was later commuted by President Jimmy Carter
