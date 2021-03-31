G. Gordon Liddy speaks during a rally in support of the US troops in Iraq on April 12, 2003. File photo: AFP G. Gordon Liddy speaks during a rally in support of the US troops in Iraq on April 12, 2003. File photo: AFP
G. Gordon Liddy, mastermind of Watergate burglary, dies at age 90

  • Liddy proposed a series of illegal acts to weaken the Democratic Party’s chances of electoral victory by gathering intelligence and catching officials in compromising situations
  • For his part in organising a break-in of the Watergate building, Liddy received a 20-year jail sentence, which was later commuted by President Jimmy Carter

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:31am, 31 Mar, 2021

