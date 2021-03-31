People attend an anti-violence press conference outside the building were a 65-year-old Asian woman was attacked in New York. Photo: AFP
New Yorkers must stand up against racial violence, says city mayor after Asian-American woman’s attack
- Officials have admonished bystanders for doing nothing to stop the assault on the 65-year-old woman, who was kicked and knocked to the ground
- Police on Tuesday blanketed a Manhattan neighbourhood with wanted posters and offered a reward for information leading to the whereabouts of the suspect
Topic | United States
People attend an anti-violence press conference outside the building were a 65-year-old Asian woman was attacked in New York. Photo: AFP