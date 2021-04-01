Boeing began to face questions over its share of the Chinese market as the United States and China waged an 18-month trade war. Photo: AFP Boeing began to face questions over its share of the Chinese market as the United States and China waged an 18-month trade war. Photo: AFP
Boeing began to face questions over its share of the Chinese market as the United States and China waged an 18-month trade war. Photo: AFP
Boeing urges US to separate China trade and human rights

  • European rival Airbus will ‘jump right in’ if Boeing is locked out of China due to disputes with Beijing, the US plane maker warns
  • The two aviation giants each sell about a quarter of their jetliners to China, which has edged past the US as the world’s largest domestic travel market

Reuters
Updated: 5:34am, 1 Apr, 2021

