Boeing began to face questions over its share of the Chinese market as the United States and China waged an 18-month trade war. Photo: AFP
Boeing urges US to separate China trade and human rights
- European rival Airbus will ‘jump right in’ if Boeing is locked out of China due to disputes with Beijing, the US plane maker warns
- The two aviation giants each sell about a quarter of their jetliners to China, which has edged past the US as the world’s largest domestic travel market
Topic | US-China relations
