US President Joe Biden speaks about his US$2 trillion infrastructure plan in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden sets out US$2 trillion plan to boost US economy and challenge China
- The proposal aims to put millions of Americans to work building infrastructure, as well as to tackle climate change and boosting human services like elder care
- The plan, which increases corporate taxes and closes tax loopholes, was greeted icily by conservatives and major business groups.
