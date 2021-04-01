A woman attends the celebration of the seventh anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea in Sevastopol. File photo: AP
US vows support for Ukraine amid reported Russia troop build-up
- US troops in Europe were on an elevated ‘watch condition’ as top Pentagon general Mark Milley called counterparts in Moscow and Kiev
- Reports suggested that Russia had located more military forces in eastern Ukraine and also moved more into Crimea
Topic | Russia
