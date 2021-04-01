Demonstrators march during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes in San Francisco. Photo: EPA-EFE
Three Texas school teachers under investigation after racist question about Chinese culture used on quiz
- Joy Lim, a university student, posted a screenshot to social media of a question that appeared on her sister’s sixth-grade online quiz
- The Texas school district said the language used was ‘derogatory and hurtful’, adding the three Carrollton-Farmers Branch teachers will be on leave
