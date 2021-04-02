The Emergent BioSolutions plant, where millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine were contaminated, in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday. Photo: AFP
politico | Coronavirus: US firm Emergent admits to issues with J&J vaccine affecting millions of doses
- The company reportedly mixed up ingredients from the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca shots
- The White House says it does not expect Emergent’s woes to prevent J&J from meeting its goal of delivering 100 million shots by the end of May
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
