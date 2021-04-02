Anna Sorokin arrives in New York State Supreme Court in March 2019. Photo: AP Anna Sorokin arrives in New York State Supreme Court in March 2019. Photo: AP
Anna Sorokin arrives in New York State Supreme Court in March 2019. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin taken into US custody, faces deportation

  • Using the name Anna Delvey, the con artist became a darling of the New York elite before spending more than three years in jail for stealing US$275,000
  • Sorokin remains in custody days after she was expected to be sent back to Germany, suggesting she could be challenging her deportation

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:34am, 2 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Anna Sorokin arrives in New York State Supreme Court in March 2019. Photo: AP Anna Sorokin arrives in New York State Supreme Court in March 2019. Photo: AP
Anna Sorokin arrives in New York State Supreme Court in March 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE