A screen grab from a video showing an Asian-American woman being assaulted in New York. Photo: Handout
Bystander screamed to stop stomping attack on Asian-American woman, victim’s daughter says
- Elizabeth Kari thanks the unnamed person for ‘doing the right thing’ while others stood by as Vilma Kari, 65, was assaulted in New York
- A fundraising page for the Filipino immigrant’s care raised nearly US$100,000 in less than a day
Topic | Racism and prejudice
