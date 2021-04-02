California Governor Gavin Newsom reacts after getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo: AP California Governor Gavin Newsom reacts after getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo: AP
California Governor Gavin Newsom reacts after getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus variants rampage California’s Silicon Valley despite vaccination efforts

  • The number of cases of more contagious Covid-19 variants is increasing to worrisome levels in the US tech hub
  • California governor warned that at least seven strains are circulating in the state

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:12pm, 2 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
California Governor Gavin Newsom reacts after getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo: AP California Governor Gavin Newsom reacts after getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo: AP
California Governor Gavin Newsom reacts after getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE