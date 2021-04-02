Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a cabinet meeting at his office in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Kyodo Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a cabinet meeting at his office in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Kyodo
Yoshihide Suga
Japan’s Yoshide Suga to be the first foreign leader to meet US president Joe Biden face to face

  • The meeting in Washington shows the importance the US attaches to relations with Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said
  • Before the summit, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will lay out the emerging US strategy toward North Korea in a meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on Friday

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:51pm, 2 Apr, 2021

