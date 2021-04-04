llustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Northern exposure: Alaskans hope hosting US-China talks helps rebuild state’s ties to Beijing
- In the wake of the Anchorage summit, state officials believe the time is right to thaw out trade and tourism links with the world’s second-largest economy
- US wariness of Chinese investment has deepened amid national security concerns, but many Alaskans would welcome Chinese buy-in, especially for a long-sought natural gas pipeline
Topic | US-China relations
