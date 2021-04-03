US Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP US Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP
US Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP
US Politics
China /  Diplomacy

developing | Suspect, police officer dead after attack on US Capitol Building, reports say

  • Driver rammed a vehicle into a barricade outside the Capitol, striking two police officers
  • Suspect then exited and brandished a knife, before being shot by police

Topic |   US Politics
Robert DelaneyJacob Fromer
Robert Delaney  and Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 3:06am, 3 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP US Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP
US Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE