US Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP
developing | Suspect, police officer dead after attack on US Capitol Building, reports say
- Driver rammed a vehicle into a barricade outside the Capitol, striking two police officers
- Suspect then exited and brandished a knife, before being shot by police
Topic | US Politics
