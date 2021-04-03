Chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is seen at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands in April 2018. Photo: AP
US lifts Donald Trump’s controversial sanctions on International Criminal Court prosecutor
- The measures had been imposed in response to Fatou Bensouda’s investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan
- Secretary of State Blinken, however, says the US continues ‘to disagree strongly with the ICC’s actions’
