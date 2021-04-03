Law enforcement stands guard as crews remove artwork from temporary fencing outside the Hennepin County Government Centre in Minneapolis on Friday, as the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd continues. Photo: AFP
Derek Chauvin murder trial: kneeling on George Floyd’s neck ‘totally unnecessary’, says senior policeman
- The Minneapolis Police homicide division head said once the suspect was cuffed, officers had no reason to feel in danger, justifying use of ‘that kind of force’
- Once secured, suspects have to moved out of prone position ‘as soon as possible because it restricts their breathing,’ Lieutenant Zimmerman told the court
Topic | United States
