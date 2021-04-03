US Olympic snowboarding champion Chloe Kim. Photo: Getty Images/AFP US Olympic snowboarding champion Chloe Kim. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
US Olympic star Chloe Kim reveals she is bombarded with anti-Asian racist messages

  • ‘Sometimes I feel like everyone hates me because I am Asian,’ the 20-year-old says, adding that she receives hundreds of racist messages monthly
  • The California-born snowboarding champion said she had noticed an uptick in abuse since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

3 Apr, 2021

