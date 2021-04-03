People sit in an observation area after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Seattle, US. Photo: AFP People sit in an observation area after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Seattle, US. Photo: AFP
People sit in an observation area after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Seattle, US. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: US reaches 100 million vaccinations as Europe struggles to speed up roll-out

  • The CDC updated guidance to say that fully vaccinated Americans can travel without observing quarantines
  • Some of Europe’s vaccination woes come from its reliance on the AstraZeneca jab after reports of blood clotting

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:37am, 3 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People sit in an observation area after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Seattle, US. Photo: AFP People sit in an observation area after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Seattle, US. Photo: AFP
People sit in an observation area after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Seattle, US. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE