A screengrab from a video shows a man with a pole trashing a convenience store in Charlotte. Photo: Mark Sung/Grace Lee Sung via AP
US community raises US$30,000 for Korean-American couple after man destroys their convenience store
- Surveillance footage shows a man pulling a merchandise rack to the floor and swinging a street sign post into the glass on the refrigerators
- Mark Sung, the son of the store owners, said his family hears insults every day that include statements such as, ‘Go back to your country’
Topic | United States
A screengrab from a video shows a man with a pole trashing a convenience store in Charlotte. Photo: Mark Sung/Grace Lee Sung via AP