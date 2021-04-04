A Facebook leak reported on Saturday includes the personal information of 533 million Facebook users. Photo: TNS
Security breach: Facebook data on more than 500 million user accounts found online
- The information appears to be several years old, but it is another example of the vast amount of information collected by Facebook and other social media sites
- In December 2019, a Ukrainian security researcher reported finding a database with the names, phone numbers and unique user IDs of more than 267 million Facebook users
