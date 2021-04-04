The Old Piney Point phosphate mine in Bradenton, Florida on Saturday. Photo: The Bradenton Herald via AP
State of emergency announced in Florida as leak at waste water pond prompts evacuations
- Residents who live around the Piney Point reservoir received a text alert warning them to leave the area immediately because the collapse of the reservoir was ‘imminent’
- A Manatee County spokesman said the most pressing concern is that the water could flood the area, which he said was agricultural and low in population density
Topic | United States
The Old Piney Point phosphate mine in Bradenton, Florida on Saturday. Photo: The Bradenton Herald via AP