The Old Piney Point phosphate mine in Bradenton, Florida on Saturday. Photo: The Bradenton Herald via AP The Old Piney Point phosphate mine in Bradenton, Florida on Saturday. Photo: The Bradenton Herald via AP
State of emergency announced in Florida as leak at waste water pond prompts evacuations

  • Residents who live around the Piney Point reservoir received a text alert warning them to leave the area immediately because the collapse of the reservoir was ‘imminent’
  • A Manatee County spokesman said the most pressing concern is that the water could flood the area, which he said was agricultural and low in population density

Associated Press
Updated: 7:48am, 4 Apr, 2021

