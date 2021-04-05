Flowers adorn the fence surrounding the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Saturday. Photo: AFP
United States Capitol attacks: officials appeal for balance between security and public access
- The shooting of a policeman has sparked debate over whether fencing around the campus, much of which was dismantled following the January 6 attack, should have been kept in place
- Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, the head of the Republicans’ Senate policy team, warned against ring-fencing the complex of around 20 buildings from the public
Topic | United States
