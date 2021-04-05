Sacha Baron Cohen (left) and Jeremy Strong in a scene from The Trial of the Chicago 7. Photo: Netflix via AP
Trial of Chicago 7, Chadwick Boseman top winners at Screen Actors Guild awards
- The actor, who died of cancer last year, picked up another award for his final role as an ambitious 1930s trumpet player in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Minari brought a supporting actress award for South Korean veteran Youn Yuh-jung as a cantankerous grandmother
Topic | American films
Sacha Baron Cohen (left) and Jeremy Strong in a scene from The Trial of the Chicago 7. Photo: Netflix via AP