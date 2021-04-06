Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference in Washington in December 2017. Photo: AP Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference in Washington in December 2017. Photo: AP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen working with G20 on global corporate minimum tax

  • In a speech ahead of this week’s IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, Yellen signalled stronger US engagement on issues from climate change to human rights
  • A global minimum tax proposed by the Biden administration could help to end a ‘30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates’, she said

Reuters

Updated: 3:19am, 6 Apr, 2021

