Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference in Washington in December 2017. Photo: AP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen working with G20 on global corporate minimum tax
- In a speech ahead of this week’s IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, Yellen signalled stronger US engagement on issues from climate change to human rights
- A global minimum tax proposed by the Biden administration could help to end a ‘30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates’, she said
Topic | United States
Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference in Washington in December 2017. Photo: AP