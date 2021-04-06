Soldiers test a prototype of the US Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System during a training event at Fort Pickett, Virginia, in October 2020. Photo: US Army via AFP
politico | US lawmakers urge Pentagon to be choosy when deploying troops
- 14 House members warn that overextension now will degrade long-term readiness and modernisation efforts needed to counter rising threats like China
- Combatant commanders, the lawmakers say, ‘have few incentives to be frugal’ in requesting extra forces, which risks overtaxing the military services
Topic | Defence
