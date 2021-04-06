A protester takes part in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Times Square in New York on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
New Yorkers rally as stomping attack suspect faces anti-Asian hate crime charge
- Brandon Elliot, 38, is accused of kicking Vilma Kari, a 65-year-old immigrant from the Philippines, to the ground near Times Square
- In a separate case, a California man was charged after throwing rocks at an Asian woman and her six-year-old son in their car, cracking the windscreen
Topic | Racism and prejudice
