A protester takes part in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Times Square in New York on Sunday. Photo: Reuters A protester takes part in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Times Square in New York on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
New Yorkers rally as stomping attack suspect faces anti-Asian hate crime charge

  • Brandon Elliot, 38, is accused of kicking Vilma Kari, a 65-year-old immigrant from the Philippines, to the ground near Times Square
  • In a separate case, a California man was charged after throwing rocks at an Asian woman and her six-year-old son in their car, cracking the windscreen

Reuters
Updated: 6:46am, 6 Apr, 2021

