Demonstrators march against anti-Asian hate crimes in Los Angeles, California, in March. File photo: Reuters Demonstrators march against anti-Asian hate crimes in Los Angeles, California, in March. File photo: Reuters
Demonstrators march against anti-Asian hate crimes in Los Angeles, California, in March. File photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

California man charged for throwing rocks at Asian-American woman and child in car

  • Roger Janke, who faces several charges, told police that Koreans in the area were trying to control him
  • Alleged attack comes as violence against Asian-Americans across the United States has ramped up

Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 2:48pm, 6 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Demonstrators march against anti-Asian hate crimes in Los Angeles, California, in March. File photo: Reuters Demonstrators march against anti-Asian hate crimes in Los Angeles, California, in March. File photo: Reuters
Demonstrators march against anti-Asian hate crimes in Los Angeles, California, in March. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE