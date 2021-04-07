Video footage shows one of the doormen closing the building’s door as an Asian-American woman lay on the ground after being attacked in New York. Photo: NYPD handout Video footage shows one of the doormen closing the building’s door as an Asian-American woman lay on the ground after being attacked in New York. Photo: NYPD handout
Video footage shows one of the doormen closing the building’s door as an Asian-American woman lay on the ground after being attacked in New York. Photo: NYPD handout
World /  United States & Canada

Doormen fired for not helping Asian-American woman in New York stomping attack

  • Footage showed one worker closing the building’s door as Vilma Kari, 65, lay on the ground outside after being repeatedly kicked
  • The two men had watched the attack from the lobby and approached the victim more than a minute after the assailant had left

Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:19am, 7 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Video footage shows one of the doormen closing the building’s door as an Asian-American woman lay on the ground after being attacked in New York. Photo: NYPD handout Video footage shows one of the doormen closing the building’s door as an Asian-American woman lay on the ground after being attacked in New York. Photo: NYPD handout
Video footage shows one of the doormen closing the building’s door as an Asian-American woman lay on the ground after being attacked in New York. Photo: NYPD handout
READ FULL ARTICLE