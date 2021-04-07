Video footage shows one of the doormen closing the building’s door as an Asian-American woman lay on the ground after being attacked in New York. Photo: NYPD handout
Doormen fired for not helping Asian-American woman in New York stomping attack
- Footage showed one worker closing the building’s door as Vilma Kari, 65, lay on the ground outside after being repeatedly kicked
- The two men had watched the attack from the lobby and approached the victim more than a minute after the assailant had left
