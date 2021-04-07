Mengqi Ji was last seen at her residence in Missouri in October 2019. Photo: Columbia Police Department handout
Remains in Missouri identified as missing Chinese woman Mengqi Ji
- Ji’s husband, Joseph Elledge, was charged in February 2020 with first-degree murder in her death
- Dental records were used to identify the remains found by a hunter; investigators are still trying to determine how Ji died
