Mengqi Ji was last seen at her residence in Missouri in October 2019. Photo: Columbia Police Department handout Mengqi Ji was last seen at her residence in Missouri in October 2019. Photo: Columbia Police Department handout
Mengqi Ji was last seen at her residence in Missouri in October 2019. Photo: Columbia Police Department handout
World /  United States & Canada

Remains in Missouri identified as missing Chinese woman Mengqi Ji

  • Ji’s husband, Joseph Elledge, was charged in February 2020 with first-degree murder in her death
  • Dental records were used to identify the remains found by a hunter; investigators are still trying to determine how Ji died

Topic |   Chinese overseas
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:43am, 7 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mengqi Ji was last seen at her residence in Missouri in October 2019. Photo: Columbia Police Department handout Mengqi Ji was last seen at her residence in Missouri in October 2019. Photo: Columbia Police Department handout
Mengqi Ji was last seen at her residence in Missouri in October 2019. Photo: Columbia Police Department handout
READ FULL ARTICLE