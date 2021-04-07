Ketchup packets have effectively replaced the use of bottles frequently seen on restaurant tables. Photo: Shutterstock
Red alert in US at Heinz ketchup packet shortage
- Heinz faces surge in demand for ketchup packets, driven by ‘accelerated delivery and takeaway trends’
- Ketchup maker working to increase production by 25 per cent to 12 billion sachets a year
