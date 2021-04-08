A crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods in the Los Angeles area in February. Photo: AP
Tiger Woods driving over 130km/h, nearly twice the speed limit, before crash
- Excessive speed was the single cause of the accident that left the golf legend with career-threatening injuries, sheriff says in long-awaited report
- Woods’ SUV crossed through two oncoming lanes and uprooted a tree before rolling over on a downhill stretch that police said is known for wrecks
