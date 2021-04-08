The Muon g-2 ring is seen at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory outside Chicago in August 2017. Photo: Fermilab via AP The Muon g-2 ring is seen at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory outside Chicago in August 2017. Photo: Fermilab via AP
The Muon g-2 ring is seen at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory outside Chicago in August 2017. Photo: Fermilab via AP
‘Tantalising’ experiment results defy known rules of physics

  • Study of subatomic particles called muons has yielded preliminary results that could upend the Standard Model and our current understanding of the universe
  • The particles aren’t doing what is expected in two different experiments in the US and Europe, suggesting the presence of an undiscovered particle or force

Associated Press
Updated: 4:14am, 8 Apr, 2021

