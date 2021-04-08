Donald Trump’s signature red ‘Make America Great Again’ hats are back in stock. File photo: AFP
politico | Donald Trump relaunches his fundraising machine after months of quiet
- Former US president restarts email and text solicitations and opens new online store that includes ‘Don’t Blame Me – I Voted for Trump’ swag
- Fundraising part of Trump’s political ramp-up to stake out role in 2022 midterm elections, potential 2024 comeback
Topic | Donald Trump
Donald Trump’s signature red ‘Make America Great Again’ hats are back in stock. File photo: AFP