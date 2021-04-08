US President Joe Biden is already facing resistance from political opponents and the National Rifle Association. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden’s first actions to curb America’s rampant gun violence
- US president has faced pressure to act on gun control after spate of mass shootings
- Biden expected to announce tighter regulations on untraceable ‘ghost guns’
Topic | Gun violence in the US
US President Joe Biden is already facing resistance from political opponents and the National Rifle Association. Photo: AFP