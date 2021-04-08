The F-15EX, the US Air Force’s newest fighter aircraft, arrives to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida on March 11, 2021. Photo: US Air Force The F-15EX, the US Air Force’s newest fighter aircraft, arrives to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida on March 11, 2021. Photo: US Air Force
US Air Force’s new F-15EX fighter jet finally has a name

  • US Air Force rolls out its F-15EX fighter, officially giving it the name of ‘Eagle II’
  • Service said it will buy at least 144 jets to replace the aging fleet of F-15C/Ds

Business Insider

Updated: 2:33pm, 8 Apr, 2021

