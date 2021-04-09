Chinese supercomputer Sunway TaihuLight is seen at the Chinese National Supercomputing Centre in Wuxi in October 2018. Photo: Xinhua
US blacklists seven Chinese supercomputer centres over weapons concerns
- The Commerce Department says Beijing’s growing efforts in the field could have military uses that pose dangers
- Those put on the entity list include Wuxi’s National Supercomputing Centre, home to the Sunway TaihuLight, considered the world’s fastest when it was launched in 2016
Topic | US-China tech war
Chinese supercomputer Sunway TaihuLight is seen at the Chinese National Supercomputing Centre in Wuxi in October 2018. Photo: Xinhua