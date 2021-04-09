Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang was shot and killed in New Haven on February 6, 2021. Photo: Yale University Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang was shot and killed in New Haven on February 6, 2021. Photo: Yale University
Interpol warrant issued for MIT grad suspected of Yale student Kevin Jiang’s murder

  • The ‘red notice’ seeks the arrest of the Shanghai-born US citizen for the fatal shooting in New Haven, Connecticut in February
  • Jiang, a graduate student at Yale’s School of the Environment, was an army veteran who had recently become engaged

Associated Press
Updated: 3:30am, 9 Apr, 2021

