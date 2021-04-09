A police officer blocks road access near the scene of a mass shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday. Photo: AFP A police officer blocks road access near the scene of a mass shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
A police officer blocks road access near the scene of a mass shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
One killed, four hurt in Texas shooting

  • A state trooper was also shot during a manhunt during which the suspect was taken into custody
  • The attack took place the same day President Joe Biden unveiled new measures to tackle US gun violence

Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Associated Press
Updated: 7:32am, 9 Apr, 2021

