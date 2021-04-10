Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death in September 2020 allowed former president Donald Trump to make his third Supreme Court appointment in four years. Photo: AFP
politico | Joe Biden signs executive order on Supreme Court reform commission
- The US president first floated the idea after the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat was quickly filled by Amy Coney Barrett, giving the court a 6-3 conservative majority
- Biden has said he’s not a fan of court-packing – adding additional seats to the Supreme Court to alter its ideological balance
Topic | Joe Biden
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death in September 2020 allowed former president Donald Trump to make his third Supreme Court appointment in four years. Photo: AFP