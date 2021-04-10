An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX airplane takes off on a test flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in December. Photo: AFP An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX airplane takes off on a test flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in December. Photo: AFP
Airlines pull Boeing 737 MAX planes over electrical issues, in latest setback

  • The aviation giant said planes used by 16 airlines were affected, but did not say how many aircraft were involved, or how long inspections would take
  • Boeing says the new issue is unrelated to the flight-control system problems linked to fatal crashes in 2019

Associated Press
Updated: 7:11am, 10 Apr, 2021

