Monkey plays video game with its mind using Elon Musk’s Neuralink technology

  • The start-up uploaded a video showing a macaque monkey named ‘Pager’ playing the video game Pong using thought alone
  • Musk has long contended that merging minds with machines is vital if people are going to avoid being outpaced by artificial intelligence

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in San Francisco

Updated: 10:52am, 10 Apr, 2021

