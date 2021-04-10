A still from the video uploaded by Elon Musk’s Neuralink start-up showing a macaque monkey named ‘Pager’ playing the video game Pong using its mind. Photo: YouTube
Monkey plays video game with its mind using Elon Musk’s Neuralink technology
- The start-up uploaded a video showing a macaque monkey named ‘Pager’ playing the video game Pong using thought alone
- Musk has long contended that merging minds with machines is vital if people are going to avoid being outpaced by artificial intelligence
Topic | Technology
