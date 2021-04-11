The changing human behaviours in the past year have upended the lives of rats in New York City. File photo: AP
New York rat complaints surge as city returns to normal
- Rat and mouse sightings made up the majority of the complaints in Brooklyn, followed by Manhattan and Queens
- Commercial areas in the city are also seeing more rodent activity as people begin returning to offices
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The changing human behaviours in the past year have upended the lives of rats in New York City. File photo: AP