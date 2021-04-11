People protest against Asian hate and violence in the Chinatown section of Manhattan, New York in March. Photo: AP
New York man faces hate-crime charges after making anti-Asian remark to undercover policeman
- Juvian Rodriguez, 35, was arrested on Friday afternoon after the alleged confrontation near Penn Station in New York City
- The arrest comes amid a national spike in reports of anti-Asian American hate crimes
Topic | United States
