People gather around a dead whale washed ashore on a beach in Coxs Bazar, San Francisco, United States on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Four dead whales wash ashore on San Francisco beaches within nine days
- ‘It’s alarming to respond to four dead grey whales in just over a week,’ said a spokesman for the Marine Mammal Centre in California
- Other common causes of grey whale deaths include starvation and complications from becoming entangled in deep-sea fishing lines, nets and other equipment, the centre said
