Four dead whales wash ashore on San Francisco beaches within nine days

  • ‘It’s alarming to respond to four dead grey whales in just over a week,’ said a spokesman for the Marine Mammal Centre in California
  • Other common causes of grey whale deaths include starvation and complications from becoming entangled in deep-sea fishing lines, nets and other equipment, the centre said

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:10am, 11 Apr, 2021

