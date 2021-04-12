US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: US diplomat Anthony Blinken criticises China, insists on ‘need to get to the bottom’ of pandemic origin
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization director general, said in March that data was withheld from WHO investigators who travelled to China to research the virus
- A WHO report released at the time, written jointly with Chinese scientists, said the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
