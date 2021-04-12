Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Sunday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Sunday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Sunday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Hideki Matsuyama becomes first Japanese male golfer to win a major championship at US Masters

  • Matsuyama started the day with a four-shot lead over a quartet that included playing competitor Xander Schauffele and Masters debutant Will Zalatoris
  • Schauffele finished three shots back of Matsuyama and in a share of third with former champion Jordan Spieth

Reuters
Updated: 7:51am, 12 Apr, 2021

