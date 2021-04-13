Brooklyn Centre Police Chief Tim Gannon at a press conference following the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minnesota, US on Monday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP Brooklyn Centre Police Chief Tim Gannon at a press conference following the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minnesota, US on Monday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Brooklyn Centre Police Chief Tim Gannon at a press conference following the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minnesota, US on Monday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Fatal shooting of black man in Minneapolis suburb probably an accident, police chief says

  • Video footage shown at a news briefing showed a struggle between Daunte Wright and the officer, and an officer shouting ‘taser, taser’
  • US President Joe Biden called the shooting ‘tragic’ but warned that violent protests were unjustifiable

Topic |   Gun violence in the US
ReutersAgence France-Presse
Reuters  and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:56am, 13 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Brooklyn Centre Police Chief Tim Gannon at a press conference following the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minnesota, US on Monday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP Brooklyn Centre Police Chief Tim Gannon at a press conference following the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minnesota, US on Monday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Brooklyn Centre Police Chief Tim Gannon at a press conference following the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minnesota, US on Monday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE